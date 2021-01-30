Joel Kinnaman roped in for 'In Treatment' reboot

The reimagined series will bring a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant Dr. Brooke Taylor (played by Uzo Aduba), who is wrestling with her own issues.

Los Angeles, Jan 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman has been roped in for the upcoming reboot of the series, In Treatment.

Kinnaman will star as Adam, Brooke's long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend, He will bring further complication to Brooke's personal life, reports variety.com.

Along with Kinnaman and Aduba, the series also stars Anthony Ramos, Liza Colon-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, and Quintessa Swindell.

The series is currently in production, but no release date has been set.

Kinnaman was most recently seen in Brothers By Blood and in season two of For All Mankind. He is known for starring in The Killing, the first season of Altered Carbon, House Of Cards and the series adaptation of Hanna.

