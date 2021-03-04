'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' maker Kushan Nandy on staying in touch during lockdown

Lucknow, March 4 (IANS) Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma will share the screen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, directed by Kushan Nandy. The filmmaker says although the shoot of his film was stopped last year before it could even begin, due to lockdown, the team managed to continue working in their little way. Hence, they already shared a great bond when the film shoot resumed.

The actors had finished with their reading sessions and were prepared for the shoot when lockdown happened. "All of us stayed regularly in touch during lockdown and this brought us together, made us friends. Being on the set has never been more fun," says Kushan.

The film resumed shoot this week. Billed as a quirky romantic comedy, the story, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, centres around an unlucky couple and other unusual characters.

The cast includes Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty and the film will be shot in Barabanki town near Lucknow.

