John Abraham, Genelia Deshmukh's 'Force' clocks 10 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): The action thriller film 'Force' starring John Abraham and Genelia Deshmukh, on Thursday, clocked 10 years since its theatrical release.



The film marked the debut of actor Vidyut Jamwal, who played the role of the antagonist in the film.

'Force' revolves around ACP Yashvardhan (John) of the Narcotics Control Bureau who successfully kills a drug dealer, Vasu, along with his team. Vasu's vengeful brother, Vishnu (played by Vidyut) vows to destroy the ACP's life.

Genelia played the role of John's love interest, Maya, who is shot dead at the end of the film.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who passed away last year.

Talking about the movie completing a decade, Vipul Shah shared, "'Force' was special because I was working with John and Genelia for the first time and we introduced Vidyut in the film as a negative character. But while we were launching him as a villain, we always knew that he is going to be a hero and we will make the next film with him as a hero and that's how 'Commando' was born."

Vidyut and Vipul have collaborated again for the upcoming hostage drama 'Sanak - Hope Under Siege', releasing on October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Kanishk Varma, 'Sanak' features Vidyut as the central character along with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra.

John has multiple projects lined up for their theatrical release including 'Satyamev Jayate' which is set to release on November 26, 2021, and 'Ek Villian Returns' set for July 8, 2022. (ANI)

