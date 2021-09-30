John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' to be released on R-Day 2022

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Even as the memories of the Akshay Kumar-starrer hostage drama 'Bell Bottom' are still fresh in the minds of film-going audiences, John Abraham's upcoming film 'Attack', it was announced on Thursday, will release on Republic Day 2022.

The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, and also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh, was originally scheduled to be screened in theatres across the country on August 14, 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its release.