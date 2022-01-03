John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for Covid, have mild symptoms

He wrote: "I came in contact with 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else."

John on Monday morning shared the news on his Instagram story.

The couple has mild symptoms are quarantined at home.

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Bollywood action star John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for Covid.

John added: "We are both vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Mask up."

Talking about his upcoming slate of work, John recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Attack', which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is scheduled to be released on January 28, 2021.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for the first time.

--IANS

dc/shb/