John Abraham's 'Attack' set for an Independence Day release

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor John Abraham's upcoming action entertainer 'Attack' will release worldwide on August 13.

The fictional story, is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

'Attack' is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand and is a story of rescue by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John.