John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' set to lock horns with Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

The movie will lock horns with Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.The 'Dostana' actor took to Twitter and announced the release date of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' along with an action-packed poster."This EID it's SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021" he wrote.The poster of the film is seen dipped in tri-colour- orange white and green, with a shadow of the national emblem that signifies strength, courage, and confidence.It features John in a dual avatar -as a police officer and as a common man, both seeing each other with rage and flexing their biceps.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed that the clash of the two films is inevitable."There was speculation *within the film fraternity* that #SatyamevaJayate2 *might* shift to another date, it won't clash with #Radhe this #Eid... But #SJ2 is definitely arriving... So, it's #SalmanKhan versus #JohnAbraham this #Eid," he tweeted.Before the coronavirus wreaked havoc worldwide, 'Satyameva Jayate 2 'was based in Mumbai. The director Milap Zaveri said that the roots of John's character in the film are in Varanasi. The transition will give the film a pan-India feel, appealing even to the viewers in the interiors, he said.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), 'Satyameva Jayate 2' was earlier slated for a May 12, 2021 release. (ANI)