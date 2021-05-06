John David Washington to collaborate with 'Godzilla' director Gareth Edwards for 'True Love'

Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): American actor John David Washington, who recently played the protagonist in action-thriller drama 'Tenet', is set to headline Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi movie 'True Love'.



According to Variety, the upcoming movie titled 'True Love' is a sci-fi story, set in the near future. Additional plot details, however, are currently under wraps.

The project was first disclosed in February 2020 detailing that New Regency will produce and bankroll the film. Edwards will also produce it with his 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' producer Kiri Hart.

'True Love' will mark Edwards' fourth feature film after his critically acclaimed directorial debut 'Monsters' in 2010, super hits 'Godzilla' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' which made him reach the billionaire box office club.

On the other hand, Washington has been quite busy since he gave super hit movies like 'Tenet', 'Malcom and Marie', and Oscar-nominated 'BlacKkKlansman'.

Variety reported, Washington recently completed work on the New Regency's upcoming film from director David O. Russell, with a cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock and more.

Meanwhile, New Regency has also announced its slate of films that includes Affleck and Ana de Armas starrer- 'Deep Water', Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe starrer 'The Northman',

The company is also developing a new 'Mr. and Mrs Smith' series with stars Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Amazon; the British drama series 'The Beast Must Die' and 'The Crowded Room' starring Tom Holland for Apple TV plus, as per reports from Variety. (ANI)

