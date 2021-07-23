John Kokken thanks Ajith for inspiring him!

Actor John Kokken has grabbed everyone's attention with his ferocious performance as the boxer Vembuli in the recently release Sarpatta Parambarai directed by Ranjith. In the film, John plays Arya's nemesis.
John has said that Ajith is a big inspiration for him and thanked him for motivating and encouraging him during the shoot of Veeram.
"Thank you Ajith Sir #thalaajith for always motivating me and encouraging me to believe in myself. The time spent with you during #veeram shooting days were life lessons for me. You inspire me to work harder each day and to become a better human being. I dedicate this character "Vembuli" to you Sir. Love you Sir", wrote John Kokken on Instagram.
After Sarpatta Parambarai, John Kokken is said to be getting a lot of offers in Tamil cinema