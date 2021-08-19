John Mayer drops music video for new single 'Wild Blue'

The hitmaker shared the song's video on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, "The music video for 'Wild Blue" directed by @mathewcullen has just been released... I think you'll like it! The link is in my profile's bio. Give it a look-see."The music video takes fans through a colourful-psychedelic trance. Directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, it follows Mayer dressed in a brown suit and sunglasses -- as he strums his guitar and levitates through clouds, water, space and fields of green.Meanwhile, he sings along to his lyrics: "Oh, wild blue, deeper than I ever knew / Wild blue on a bed of grey / Oh, baby, what a wild blue / I found myself when I lost you."The guitarist teased the video on Instagram earlier this week and artists flooded the comments section with support. Justin Bieber commented "Trippy," while Demi Lovato commented, "F--- off this is so dope."The singer's eighth studio album 'Sob Rock' was released in July and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, reported People magazine.In June, the 43-year-old hitmaker spoke to the Wall Street Journal about 'Last Train Home', which features background vocals by Maren Morris. The 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' singer said the record was meant to "bring comfort" following a difficult year."I asked myself, 'What music makes me feel like everything's going to be OK?'" he said. "And it's the music I listened to growing up in the '80s. There's a security-blanket aspect about that sound that reminds me of a safer time."Mayer recently announced a North American tour in support of 'Sob Rock' which kicks off next year.Beginning in Albany on February 17 and ending in Chicago on April 28, the tour will include stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 and March 15), among others. (ANI)