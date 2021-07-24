John Mulaney files for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor John Mulaney has filed for divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.



The comedian filed for divorce from Marie Tendler in New York on Friday, court records viewed by E! News show. Mulaney's filing comes just over two months since the artist publicly expressed her sorrow about the split.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," she said in a statement at the time.

A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the former couple's separation but declined to comment further citing the star's ongoing recovery from substance addiction.

This past February, the 38-year-old comedian reportedly completed a 60-day stay in rehab after seeking treatment two months prior.

He has since returned to the comedy world and is enjoying a new romance with actor Olivia Munn. News of their relationship broke just three days after Mulaney and Tendler confirmed their split.

A source close to Munn told E! News that their chemistry blossomed out of an acquaintanceship, explaining, "They have known each other for a while and always been friendly."

Describing Munn as "very supportive" of Mulaney's recovery journey, the insider noted, "She will continue to help him in whatever ways she can and be there for him."

When asked in a New Beauty interview to weigh in on the speculation surrounding her relationship status, Munn insisted there is more to the story.

"I think what's more surprising is how much is incorrect," Munn said.

She added at the time, "There is so much attention on things that aren't the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you're accused of being messy or just not believed. I've gotten used to it, but it hasn't made it easier."

Mulaney and Marie Tendler were married for seven years. The comedian proposed to the makeup artist in 2013 and they tied the knot in July 2014 in a ceremony officiated by Dan Levy of 'Schitt's Creek' fame.

Meanwhile, Munn has previously dated 'Suicide Squad' actor Joel Kinnaman and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is now engaged to actor Shailene Woodley. (ANI)

