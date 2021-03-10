John Oliver's 2018 warning for Meghan Markle goes viral after Oprah Winfrey interview

"It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family," the Last Week Tonight host told Stephen Colbert before the couple's wedding in 2018.According to People Magazine, John Oliver had a prescient warning for Meghan Markle before she got married in the royal family.During the recent all-detailed chat show with Oprah winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed about the problems they faced in the royal family before leaving the palace and relocating to US.After certain eye raising revelations, the 'Last Week Tonight' host went viral on Twitter for the comments he made to Stephen Colbert a few month's before the couple got married in 2018."I would not blame Meghan if she pulled out of this at the last minute," the 43-year-old host told Colbert."I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications," he added.He continued, "They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That's what she's marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I'm a commoner. I would not be welcomed -- especially after what I've just said."People Magazine reported that a number of social media users have sharing the clip of Oliver's remarks, noting how accurate his assessment was, given the revelations from Sunday's interview.The former 'Suits' actor opened up about her family's royal exit, including the staggering toll their life at the Palace took on her mental health.Since Meghan and Prince Harry's detailed interview, Buckingham Palace, on Tuesday (local time) also issued an official statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth."The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," reads the statement."The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.A close source to the royal palace also told People Magazine that the family and their aides have been in crisis talks for much of the last two days as they formulate a response to the interview, which was watched by more than 17 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday and 11 million viewers in the U.K. on Monday. (ANI)