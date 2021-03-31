'Joji' to release on Amazon Prime on April 7

Director Dileesh Pothan’s Joji, which has Fahadh Faasil playing the lead, will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 7.
Joji is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Shyam Pushkaran is the writer.
The movie’s release has been announced with the line: The voice of your eyes is deeper than your speech.
Unnimaya, Baburaj and Shammi Thilakan include the cast of Joji which was shot during Covid 19 period. Mundakkayam and Erumeli were the shooting locations.
Fahadh’s C U Soon was shot during Covid 19 period and the movie released on OTT. The actor has Irul ready for release.