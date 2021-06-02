Joju George: My role is pivotal in 'Jagame Thandhiram'!

Generally, good actors from the Malayalam industry are wasted in other-language big hero films and hence they are very careful when they choose a Tamil or Telugu film. When asked Joju George who is doing extremely well as the lead hero in many films, if he has a significant role in Jagame Thandhiram , he says "I only see the director and the script in any of my films. I weigh any film only based on these two factors. Even if Jagame Thandhiram, might be a star-driven movie, my role is pivotal. I play a solid character".

In a quick chat with Sify.com, famous Malayalam actor Joju George has said that he plays a pivotal role in Jagame Thandhiram.

Joju George plays one of the gangsters in Jagame Thandhiram. When asked about his relationship with Karthik Subbaraj, he says "It is only because of Karthik Subbaraj that I've now made my entry in Tamil. Besides Jagame Thandhiram, we are also bringing one of my Malayalam films Chola to Tamil".

"Chola has minimal dialogues and it will also suit well for the Tamil audiences. The Tamil version's title is Alli and Karthik Subbaraj is presenting the film", he adds.

On the appreciations he has been getting for Nayattu from not just Malayalam audiences but also from so many Tamils, Joju George says "I'm feeling blessed and it also tells us that a good film will not have any language barrier".

Joju George is also looking forward to acting in more Tamil films if given the right opportunity. His hit film Joseph is being remade in Tamil now with RK Suresh.



