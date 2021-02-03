Joju George to play a 75 year old in 'Jillam Peppare'

Actor Joju George will be playing a 75 year old percussion artist in Jillam Peppare, written and directed by Josh. Major Ravi and Santhosh T Kuruvilla are the producers.
Josh has earlier assisted Major Ravi.
According to reports, Joju will be playing his character in different age groups. Besides a younger version of the character, he will also play the character as a 75 year old with Alzheimer’s.
Joju is one of the finest actors in Malayalam, who will be seen in high profile projects like One, Thuramukham and Malik, which are ready for release.