Joju George to play a 75 year old in 'Jillam Peppare'

Actor Joju George will be playing a 75 year old percussion artist in Jillam Peppare, written and directed by Josh. Major Ravi and Santhosh T Kuruvilla are the producers.

Josh has earlier assisted Major Ravi.

According to reports, Joju will be playing his character in different age groups. Besides a younger version of the character, he will also play the character as a 75 year old with Alzheimer’s.