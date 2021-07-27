Joju, Narain and Sharafudheen wraps up a multi lingual thriller

Actor Narain has posted a picture of himself with cinematographer and actor Natarajan Subramaniam aka Natty, Joju George, Sharafudheen, Kathir, Athmiya, Anandhi and director Zak Harris.

He has also written a note that it is a pack up for the yet to be titled Malayalam and Tamil bilingual.

According to reports, Sharafudheen is doing Kathir’s role in the Malayalam version of the thriller. The story is set in Chennai and Kochi.