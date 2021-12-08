Joker: Kunal Jaisingh explains his keenness to do comic roles

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Kunal Jaisingh is keen on doing comic roles after playing romantic roles in previous shows. In fact, he is even making his own videos to show his comic side.

He says: "As I'm very much passionate about acting, I wanted to treat my social media family and make their winters fun. Hence I started sharing my funny acts. Fortunately I'm getting positive feedback. And I would definitely like to show my comic time on screen too."