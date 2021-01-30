Jomon T John and Ann Augustine to file for divorce?

If some media reports are to be believed, ace cinematographer Jomon T John and actress Ann Augustine have filed for divorce.
Jomon T John and Ann Augustine got married in 2014.
Jomon made his debut as a cinematographer with Chaappa Kurishu. He has wielded the camera for movies like Thattathin Marayathu, Thira, Vikramadithyan, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Golmaal Again, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Irul.
Ann made her debut playing the female lead in Elsamma Enna Aankutty. She was noted in movies like Three Kings, Ordinary, Da Thadiya, Artist and Nee-Na. She has won the Kerala state film award for the best actress for her performance in Artist in 2013.