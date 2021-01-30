Jomon T John and Ann Augustine to file for divorce?

If some media reports are to be believed, ace cinematographer Jomon T John and actress Ann Augustine have filed for divorce.

Jomon T John and Ann Augustine got married in 2014.

Jomon made his debut as a cinematographer with Chaappa Kurishu. He has wielded the camera for movies like Thattathin Marayathu, Thira, Vikramadithyan, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Golmaal Again, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Irul.