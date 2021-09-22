Jon Stewart's new Apple show trailer released

After more than six years off the air, Stewart will officially be making his return to TV on September 30, after his departure from Comedy Central in 2015.On Tuesday (local time), the streamer teased its 'The Problem With Jon Stewart,' which will apparently include the former 'Daily Show' host grilling US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.Set to roll out globally on Apple TV plus, the series is a single-topic public affair show that's drawing early comparisons to John Oliver's Last Week Tonight.According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will tackle issues or 'problems' (going by the title) including the struggle for comprehensive veteran care and better ways to support the American working class.Stewart earned 22 Emmys with his previous Comedy Central entry and is hopeful that this biweekly offering allows for the kind of deeper dive that he is after at this stage of his career."I got burnt out on the pace of The Daily Show and also just my inability to evolve it to another satisfying place, I knew that I could play out the string but that didn't feel particularly satisfying for me or for the audience, and wouldn't it be nice to give people a chance to fall in love with the show again in a different way? And then of course get disappointed with it in a different way because that's the cycle," he told The Hollywood Reporter in an earlier interview.The recently released 30-second teaser for his new series attempts to give viewers a glimpse at a lively producers meeting, at least one panel featuring those impacted by the 'problem' being explored that episode, and two different sit-down interviews, one featuring US Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough (set for episode one on veterans) and another with US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen (for episode two, on the economy).As per The Hollywood Reporter, on-location interviews were formerly the territory of his Daily Show correspondents, though Stewart insists his Problem sit-downs require "a much lower level of difficulty."Stewart will serve as executive producer alongside showrunner Brinda Adhikari and head writer Chelsea Devantez. James Dixon and Richard Plepler will also executive produce with Lorrie Baranek as supervising producer.Stewart said goodbye to 'The Daily Show' in August 2015, which he hosted for 16 years after his first episode aired in January 1999. Trevor Noah has hosted the Comedy Central series ever since his departure. (ANI)