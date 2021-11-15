Jonathan Majors makes his 'SNL' hosting debut

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Majors, best known for 'Lovecraft Country', 'The Harder They Fall' and 'Loki', recently made his 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) hosting debut.



During his first hosting gig on 'SNL', the 32-year-old star appeared on the sketch comedy show alongside musical guest Taylor Swift, reported People magazine.

In his opening monologue, Majors joked about the downside of working alongside actor Idris Elba in the Western film 'The Harder They Fall', which is streaming on Netflix.

"It was fun filming that movie, but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months standing right next to Idris Elba! It humbles you!" he said.

The actor also reflected on his journey to becoming a leading man, explaining, "Growing up, I was a military brat. My father was in the Air Force, my mother was a pastor, so hallelujah, and I moved around a lot."

He continued, "I like to say I was born in California, raised in Texas, educated in North Carolina, roughed up in New York City, and re-educated in New Haven, Connecticut, which I guess is my roundabout way of saying, yeah, I went to Yale."

"When I was 17, I was homeless living in my car, working at Red Lobster and Olive Garden," Majors said.

He added, "But you know what? I learned from that experience. You know, I learned that Red Lobster and Olive Garden are owned by the same parent company, so you can work at both places with no problem!"

The actor also spoke about his Marvel role and said, "That experience, it taught me a lot. It taught me that work hard, if you trust the plan great things can happen. I've got a beautiful daughter. I'm going to be the next Marvel, Ant-Man movie, or as the Black community likes to call it 'Not Black Panther.'"

Majors first burst onto the scene when he starred as activist Ken Jones in the four-part ABC limited series 'When We Rise', which followed the gay rights movement in 1970s San Francisco.

At the time of his casting, the actor was still getting his MFA from Yale School of Drama. Two years later, he co-starred in 2019's 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco', which was one of the most acclaimed independent movies of that year.



Earlier this year, Majors' performance in HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' earned him an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. He has also starred in Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' and Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney+.

His upcoming projects include 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and 'Creed III'. (ANI)

