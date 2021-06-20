Jordana Brewster reveals she had a crush on Paul Walker

Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): Actor Jordana Brewster spoke about the crush she had on late star Paul Walker at the 'F9' film premiere, held on Friday.



Speaking to E! News about 'F9' and how she honoured Paul in the latest installment of the action-adventure film, Jordana revealed how close she and Paul were to dating in real life.

The 'Fast and Furious' actor recalled the time when director Rob Cohen revealed, Paul had a crush on her while filming the first movie and surprisingly enough, Jordana said she "didn't know that."

She further admitted that if she would have known things a little earlier then things might have been different between her and Paul.

Jordana went on to reveal that she also had "a crush on him" in 'Fast and Furious' 4 to 7. As for why she didn't spill the beans, Jordana explained to E! News that, "I never got to tell him that but I think on many levels he knew."

Jordana went on to marry Andrew Form in 2007, with whom she shares sons Rowan and Julian. But as always, the 'Fast and Furious' family remains close to her heart, especially since she took a couple of accessories from Mia Toretto's wardrobe.

Speaking about Paul Walker, he was one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood, best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera 'The Young and the Restless' until he was spotted as a child artist in the early 1970s and 1980s.

The actor died on 30 November 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA. The crash didn't happen on the set, but he was in the middle of filming 'Furious 7' at the time.

Fans can see the latest installment 'F9' in theatres on June 25 and as per earlier reports, Vin Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto in the 'Fast and Furious' films, has confirmed that 'Fast 11' will be the closing chapter in the 'Fast and Furious' line-up and said in an interview that the decision came "because every good story needs a finale." (ANI)

