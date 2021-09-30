'Joseph' and 'Nayattu' writer turns director

Shahi Kabir, who scripted the well-appreciated Joseph and Nayattu, is turning director.
Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa are playing the leads in the movie, which has been titled Ila Veezhaa Poonchira.
The movie has been scripted by Nidhish G and Shaji Maraad. Manesh Madhavan is the cinematographer.
Ila Veezhaa Poonchira is being produced jointly by Kadhaas Untold, the banner which produced Kappela, and Plan T Films, launched by producer-director Anwar Rasheed.
The pooja of Ila Veezhaa Poonchira was held recently.
A picture of the members of Ila Veezhaa Poonchira celebrating the director’s birthday was released by the team.