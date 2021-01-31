Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earlier this month. Reports had surfaced earlier this month suggesting that Duhamel was in talks to replace Hammer in the upcoming film.Hammer dropped out of the project amid a scandal involving unverified accusations about his sexual fantasies, as per the publication. The 34-year-old actor exited the movie after several private messages were leaked by the anonymous social media account 'House of Effie'. The unverified messages were alleged to be from the 'Rebecca' actor and described sexual fantasies including BDSM.However, the actor denied all the accusations levelled against him, stating "I'm not responding to these bull-- claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.""Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," Hammer added.A production spokesman for the upcoming movie previously told People magazine, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."Earlier this month, Hammer trended on social media after several graphic direct messages allegedly from the actor were leaked. "I need to drink your blood," the 34-year-old allegedly wrote. Another message read, "You're my angel! You're made to save me."Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was reportedly linked to Hammer in September 2020, said the messages "are real," adding, "I stand by women, and I hate men who don't."Meanwhile, 'Shotgun Wedding', which is produced by Lopez and actor Ryan Reynolds, is scheduled to begin filming on February 22 in the Dominican Republican.The romantic comedy film follows a couple named Tom and Darcy (Duhamel and Lopez) bringing their families together for a destination wedding. But the dream wedding starts to fall apart when they get cold feet once they arrive at the location. Then, the pair are soon forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. The film will be produced by Mandeville's Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman along with Lopez, Reynolds, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina.'Shotgun Wedding' is Duhamel's latest project following his 2020 films 'The Lost Husband' and 'Think Like a Dog'. He made his directorial debut last year with the comedy 'Buddy Games'. He will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix series 'Jupiter's Legacy'.Lopez recently bankrolled and starred in the films 'Hustlers' and 'Second Act'. She also executive produced the Freeform series 'Good Trouble' and NBC's 'World of Dance'. (ANI)