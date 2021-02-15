Joshiy to direct Suresh Gopi

Actor Suresh Gopi has shared his excitement about teaming up with veteran director Joshiy. Suresh Gopi says that he is “happy to reunite with the master craftsman… stay tuned for the magnum reveal.”
RJ Shaan is the script writer. Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
Suresh Gopi, who made a comeback after a break with Varane Avashyamund, has completed Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kaaval. The actor is currently busy with Ottakkomban, directed by Mathew Thomas. He has signed a movie with Jeem Boom Bhaa director Rahul Ramachandran.
Joshiy’s last project as a director was Porinju Mariam Jose.