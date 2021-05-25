Jr NTR: Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid-19

"Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals, as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot," he wrote on Twitter.

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Telugu star Jr NTR took to Twitter on Tuesday to inform fans that he has recovered from Covid-19. Along with the health update, the actor also tweeted thanks to doctors for their support.

Requesting people not to panic, the actor suggested that Covid can be beaten by staying positive mentally and proper care.

He advised in a separate tweet: "Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home."

In the second week of May, Jr NTR had informed that he has contracted Covid.

"I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry, I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves and we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe," the actor had tweeted.

Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's period drama "RRR". The film will also feature Telugu star Ram Charan and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

