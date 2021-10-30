Jr NTR inconsolable at Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away has left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them was Jr NTR who broke down.

Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.