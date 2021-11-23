Jr NTR reveals details about upcoming movies, calls Rajamouli a 'taskmaster'

With a big fanbase and star stature, Jr NTR is still known for simplicity and a down-to-the-earth attitude. In a conversation with a publication, he shares his fond memories during his work for 'RRR', along with the information related to his upcoming movies.

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor Tarak, better known as Junior NTR, is to appear in the pan-India movie 'RRR' alongside his buddy Ram Charan. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial is one of the most awaited movies right now.

Next up for the actor is a movie tentatively titled 'NTR 30', which reunites him with his 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva. The 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' actor reveals that the film is touted to be a revenge drama. He also mentions that the movie will be launched soon, after which it will get on the sets in February 2022.

Another surprising revelation by NTR is that he is to work with Kannada filmmaker Prashant Neel who rode to fame after his magnum opus 'KGF'. The movie is tentatively titled 'NTR31', and is expected to be a heavy budget movie, which will start in October 2022.

When quizzed about his experience working for 'RRR', the ever-enthusiastic Jr NTR had explained how Rajamouli looks at minute things related to the movie, how he manages to estimate the pulse of the audience.

"There is a reason why Rajamouli is one of the biggest directors of India. I was puzzled on why he was so adamant on the sets when we were shooting for the 'Naatu Naatu' song. He was stressing on the sync, while Ram Charan and I had to go for more than a dozen takes", NTR said.

"Only after the making of the song was released, did I understand. I called up Rajamouli and asked him, how he could foresee even the most minute things. As I read the comments and news articles, everything is just about Ram Charan and me dancing in sync", NTR explained, as he terms Rajamouli as 'taskmaster'.

'RRR' is slated for a mammoth release on January 7, 2022. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are to be seen in the roles of Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

