Jr NTR reveals his look in 'RRR'

Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) Telugu superstar Jr NTR revealed the look of his character Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film "RRR". The actor shared the look with fans on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday.

"He's a rebel full of heart. It's been a pleasure to play this intence role and I am happy to introduce to you all one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRmovie," he captioned the image.