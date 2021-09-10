Jr NTR's quiz show 'Evaro Meelo Koteeswarlu' gets TRP boost

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Jr NTR is seen as the host of the game show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu', which is the Telugu adaptation of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The show has recently seen a significant jump in its Television Rating Programme (TRP) numbers.

In the first week, the TRP of the time slot in which the show is broadcast went up, astronomically making a jump from 1 to 5 TRPs. In the second week, the show registered a 20 per cent hike in the TRP rating which has furthered the positioning of its host channel Gemini TV as well.