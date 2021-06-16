Jubin Nautiyal, Meet Bros, Manoj Mutishir a 'dream team to work with' for Gurmeet Choudhary

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The new Jubin Nautiyal track "Bedardi se pyaar ka", which is composed by Meet Bros, has hit 43 million views on YouTube within a week of release. Gurmeet Choudhary, who is one of the actors featuring in the music video, is naturally happy.

The video of the song, penned by Manoj Muntashir, features Gurmeet alongside Sherine Singh and Kaashish Vohra.