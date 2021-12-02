Jubin Nautiyal postpones his UK tour amid Covid scare

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal was set to perform in London at the Wembley Arena and Leicester on December 10 and 11. But the singer has postponed the tour considering the pandemic scare emerging from the Omicron variant.

Commenting on the same, the singer said, "With a heavy heart and for the safety of my fans, it would be in best interest for us to reschedule the UK tour. It was my first time playing at the Wembley Arena and I'm confident we'll come back with a bang".