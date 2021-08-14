Jubin Nautiyal, Rocky Khanna continue to create music together

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Musical duo Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna have created chartbuster music together like 'Aatishbaazi' reprise, 'Hai Pyaar Kya', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Haaye Dil', among others.

Lyricist-composer Rocky said: "With Jubin, we go a long way. We almost understand what's on each other's minds and that helps a lot. We have signed some new film songs. And some singles are lined up with various artists."