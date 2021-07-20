Jubin Nautiyal says 'Barsaat ki dhun' is guaranteed to 'make you nostalgic'

The song, inspired by the romantic Kumar Sanu number from the 1993 film "Sir", has been written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Rochak Kohli.

"Barsaat ki dhun is the kind of track you can listen to while you enjoy your cup of coffee or driving in the car. Everything from its lyrics, melody, to the music video is guaranteed to make you nostalgic and leave you with a sense of warmth and love," Jubin said.

The video, featuring Gurmeet and Karishma dancing in the rain, has been directed by Ashish Panda.

"This is my second collaboration with Jubin after ‘Bedardi se pyaar ka' and I thoroughly enjoyed shooting the music video, which beautifully captures the essence of the monsoon season. I hope audiences enjoy ‘Barsaat ki dhun' as much as they did our first track," shared Gurmeet.

"The sets of ‘Barsaat ki dhun' had such a classic, old-world charm. You can never go wrong with Jubin Nautiyal's voice. Gurmeet and I worked hard to do justice to this beautiful song. I'm confident audiences will love it," added Karishma.

