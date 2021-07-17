Jubin Nautiyal's new song 'Barsaat ki dhun' aims to create monsoon mood

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Karishma Sharma features alongside Gurmeet Choudhary in the music video of Jubin Nautiyal's new track "Barsaat ki dhun". The song, slated to release on July 20, has music by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by Rashmi Virag while the video is directed by Ashish Panda.

The soulful song tries weaving the essence of monsoon in its visuals. Karishma, who is seen wearing a chiffon sari in the video, says the track reminds her of the golden era of Bollywood.