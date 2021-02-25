Judd Apatow, Lucas Brothers set to collaborate for new comedy film

Washington (US), February 25 (ANI): American filmmaker Judd Apatow and comedy collective twins Kenny and Keith Lucas are teaming for a semi-autobiographical film for Universal Pictures, which will centre on the siblings' lives as identical twins growing up in New Jersey.



According to Variety, with Apatow set to produce, the Lucas brothers are writing and starring in the film. Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel will co-write the untitled movie.

Apatow's track record for developing semi-autobiographical comedies, speaks heaps about the filmmaker's capabilities. His latest directorial effort was 'The King of Staten Island', a well-reviewed movie based on the life of "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

As per Variety, the upcoming film marks the second movie that the Lucas brothers have in the works at Universal. As previously announced, they are developing a comedy with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed the brothers in '22 Jump Street'. (ANI)

