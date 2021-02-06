Juhi Chawla, Bhagyashree share BFF moments on Instagram

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Juhi Chawla posted a couple of Instagram pictures on Saturday, where she is seen posing with Bhagyashree. The latter followed suit and shared the pictures, too, along with almost the same caption. Fans of both actresses were naturally nostalgic.

"Kyunki Maine Pyaar Kiya Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak," wrote Juhi as caption with a couple of smileys, along with two images. The first image is from an event while the second picture is clicked inside a plane.