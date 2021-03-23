Juhi Chawla pens heartwarming birthday note for Kangana Ranaut, calls her 'outstanding actor'

The 'Ishq' star took to Twitter to share an appreciation post for the 'Queen' star who is currently basking in the praise for her performance in the upcoming movie 'Thalaivi'."Kangana you are an OUTSTANDING actress ..... a crazy, fearless, volatile, genius girl. Many Many Congratulations. May you use your limitless creative potential in a positive direction. Happy Happy Birthday too @KanganaTeam," she tweeted adding shining star emoticons.During the 'Thalaivi' Trailer launch in Chennai, on Tuesday, Kangana got emotional and broke down while talking about Director Vijay, and mentioned how he empowered her to not feel apologetic about her talent.Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. Helmed by A L Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release.The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles.Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021. (ANI)