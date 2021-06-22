Juhi Chawla wears T-shirt with slogan 'show me the data'

Sharing a photograph of herself meditating in her garden wearing the T-shirt, the actress wrote in an Instagram post: "I believe... in Truth and Simplicity, I believe... in my country, my India."

Earlier this month, Delhi High Court had dismissed the actress' lawsuit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, and also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh for the abuse of the process of law.

A few days after that, Juhi had shared a video on social media where, speaking in Hindi and English, she said: "...We are not against 5G... All we are asking is that the authorities certify that 5G is safe. Please certify it and publish your studies and research made on this on the public domain so that we get rid of this fear of ours. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, infirm, for flora and fauna. That is all we are asking."

--IANS

