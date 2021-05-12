Juhi Chawla: What are you grateful for today?

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla on Wednesday inspired netizens to count their blessings at a time when the nation is battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19.

"I read this today morning... Once you carry your own water; you will learn the value of every drop! This quote embodies a mindset of gratitude. By carrying the weight of the task, and experiencing for yourself the effort required to produce the result, you'll develop a new level of respect for everything that goes into it. Now read that again. What are you grateful for today? #BreakTheChain #Covidpositivity #PositiveMindset," Juhi shared in an Instagram post.