Juhi Chawla's lockdown mantra: Spread cheer on the phone

The actress urged people to connect with their loved ones on the phone and try to spread cheer. She also asked her fans to leave comments, informing her about who they called today.

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla on Saturday took to social media to suggest a positive way in which one could make others happy, during these tough times that force people to stay at home.

"I am going to pick up my phone and make a few calls Who are you going to be nice to, today ? I'm reading your comments so #StayatHome and #BreakTheChai n #Gratitude #CovidPositivity," she wrote.

She also shared a picture with the words: "A few nice words can help a person more than you think."

Meanwhile, the actress will make her digital debut with a web series "Hush Hush" soon.

The series boasts of an all-women cast and crew, with director, producers, writers being women. Actress Ayesha Jhulka will also make her digital debut with the series.

--IANS

