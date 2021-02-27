Julia Roberts, George Clooney collaborate for Universals' rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Oscar winning American superstars Julia Roberts and George Clooney are set to play lead roles in Universals' upcoming romantic-comedy titled 'Ticket to Paradise'.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney and Roberts will play the role of a divorced couple that will move to Bali to prevent their daughter from repeating a mistake they made 25 years earlier.

The powerhouse pair prior featured together in Jodie Foster's 'Money Monster' and in the Ocean's 'Eleven' film franchise.

Helmed by the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' filmmaker Ol Parker, the upcoming rom-com will be produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey.

'Ticket to Paradise' will be written by Parker and Daniel Pipski. (ANI)

