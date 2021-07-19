Julia Roberts lends voice to powerful video on environment conservation

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Actress Julia Roberts has done the voiceover in an impactful video uploaded on the YouTube channel of the organisation Conservative International.

In the video, which is one minute and 58 seconds long, the actress speaks from the point of view of Mother Earth.

She says in the video: "Some call me nature, others call me mother nature. I have been here for over four and a half billion years -- 22,500 times longer than you. I don't really need people but people need me. Yes, your future depends on me. When I thrive, you thrive. When I falter, you falter, or worse."