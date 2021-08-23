Jungkook, Nick Jonas, Prince Harry in Beyonce's 'Virgo Season Yearbook'

Beyonce featured childhood photos of several celebrities including Jungkook, Nick Jonas, Prince Harry, Ava DuVernay, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Idris Elba, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Lively among other stars who are September-born in the 'Virgo Season Yearbook'.

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Popstar Beyonce released the 'Virgo Season Yearbook' on her website recently.

A grid of black and white pictures of celebrities were posted on Beyonce's website.

Beyonce is a Virgo herself, and celebrates her birthday on September 4. The international popstar will be turning 38 this year.

The 'Virgo Season Yearbook' celebrates the birthdays of famous celebrities, activists, athletes and more who were born between August 23 and September 22.

