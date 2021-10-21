Jury member now denies his controversial interview!

N Sasidharan, who was one of the members of the jury, gave a controversial interview to a prominent Malayalam portal. In the interview he said that he was disappointed about the award decisions.

As it is a norm after the announcement of the Kerala state film awards, this time too some controversies have started.

According to him, the movie Bharathapuzha should have received more awards. Sasidharan reportedly says he felt humiliated. He won’t be part of any award juries. Sasidharan also criticizes The Great Indian Kitchen, which won the award for the best film. According to him it is not at all a good cinema.

However Sasidharan later disowned many of his statements in the interview. He says his opinions were considered by the final jury, which was headed by noted actress Suhasini.

Sasidharan clarified in a Facebook statement that he stands with the award decisions, along with the jury.

