Justice Chandrachud tests Covid positive, case hearings deferred

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Supreme Court judge, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has tested positive for Covid-19, apex court sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Justice Chandrachud is recovering well.

Justice Chandrachud is heading the bench in the suo moto case titled distribution of essential supplies and services during pandemic. A notice issued by the top court said: "Take notice that since one of the judges of the bench scheduled to hear...titled 'In Re: Distribution of essential supplies and services during pandemic' and similar matters, on May 13, 2021 (Thursday) has tested positive for Covid-19, the special bench comprising Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice S. Ravindra Bhat in court no. 5 will not sit and the matters listed before this bench stand deferred and fresh date of listing shall be notified later."