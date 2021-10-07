Justin Bieber announces 'Complete Edition' of 'Justice' with 3 new tracks

New York, Oct 7 (IANS) Justin Bieber is delighting fans with another new release this week, reports Billboard.com.

On Wednesday, the 'Peaches' singer hopped on Twitter and his Instagram Stories to tell fans that three new tracks from his most recent album, 'Justice', will arrive on Friday.

Bieber took the simple approach for his announcement and posted a black-and-white cover of 'Justice', which he is now referring to as the "complete edition" of the album. "3 unreleased songs FRIDAY. RED EYE, ANGELS SPEAK, HAILEY," the 27-year-old wrote on his social media pages. 'Hailey' and 'Angels Speak' appeared on the Japanese edition of Justice, while 'Red Eye' was included as a bonus track on his European webstore alternate cover CD.