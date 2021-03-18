Justin Bieber debuts 'Peaches' during NPR's Tiny Desk concert

Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber debuted his new song titled 'Peaches' from home during the latest NPR Tiny Desk concert.

As per People magazine, the 27-year-old hitmaker performed the world premiere of his track during the concert on Wednesday. The song is from his upcoming album 'Justice', which is set to release on Friday.



The singer's performance was stripped down compared to the recorded version, which will feature guest vocals from GIVEON and Daniel Caesar.

Bieber hopped on the keyboard for the slow track, crooning lyrics, "I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, s-- / I get my weed in California, that's that s-- / I took my chick up to the North, yeah, bada-- bi--h / I get my life right from the source, yeah, yeah, that's it."



Apart from 'Peaches', the Grammy-winning singer also treated fans to three more songs from his upcoming album, 'Anyone', 'Hold On' and 'Holy', all of which have already been released as singles.

Also on Wednesday, Bieber revealed on Instagram that the music video for 'Peaches' will drop on Friday with his album. The singer has had a busy month ahead of his March 19 album release.

On Saturday, he put on a show-stopping performance of his hit song 'Intentions' at the Kids' Choice Awards after being presented by his wife Hailey Baldwin.

For his performance of 'Intentions,' Bieber was joined by Migos rapper Quavo and the pop star later performed a medley of 'Hold On' and 'Anyone.'

During the show, Bieber won awards in the favourite male artist and favourite music collaboration categories, the latter of which was for 'Stuck with U,' his duet with Ariana Grande benefitting COVID relief efforts.

The next day, he took home a Grammy for best country duo/group performance for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, '10,000 Hours'.

Ahead of the release of his album, the music sensation also spoke candidly to Billboard about how he has learned to focus on his mental health and set boundaries for himself.

"I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything," Bieber said.

"That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart wants to help people, but I can't do everything. I want to sometimes, but it's just not sustainable," he added.

Bieber released his last album 'Changes' on February 14 last year, featuring singles 'Yummy', 'Intentions', and 'Forever'. The album was nominated for the best pop vocal album at the Grammys and served as his return to music since releasing 'Purpose' in 2015. (ANI)

