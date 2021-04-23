Justin Bieber gets emotional while singing 'Lonely' for prisoners

Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): Almost a month later after the news of pop star Justin Bieber's visit to prison for supporting faith-based programs with a pastor broke, sources revealed that the singer sang his hit 'Lonely' in order to spread the gospel among them.



TMZ reported that in March, the spiritual singer was spotted paying a visit to California State Prison in Los Angeles to support faith-based programs with a pastor.

Although the details of the program were kept under wraps for a month, TMZ got their hands on a video that sees Justin crooning his emotional hits for the inmates.

He also sang a special acoustic rendition of his single 'Lonely'.

"Everybody knows my name now, But somethin' 'bout it still feels strange, Like lookin' in a mirror, tryna steady yourself, And seein' somebody else, And everything is not the same now, It feels like all our lives have changed, Maybe when I'm older, it'll all calm down, But it's killin' me now," Justin sang.

His short concert also included 3 or 4 of his songs, focusing on slower tracks that translate better with an acoustic guitar accompanying him, but what hit the inmates hard was his, "I'm so lonely," according to the sources.

The sources also told TMZ that Justin's mini unplugged set was emotional, empathetic and had him on the verge of tears. It was well received by the inmates and followed by a sermon.

The 'Peaches' star also spent some time outside in the yard of the prison, sitting in a circle and listening to the inmates, as part of his mission to spread the gospel. (ANI)

