Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber twin in black at Met Gala 2021

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 07:15:02hrs
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Twinning in black, Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber walked hand-in-hand at the Met Gala 2021.

Justin wore a dark suit with a black suitcase in his hands, while Hailey wore a black gown with a plunging neckline. Hailey accessorised her classy look with a pair of black glasses.
This is Justin's first appearance at Met Gala after 2015. On the other hand, Hailey was last in attendance in 2019.
The black head-to-toe look of the couple has impressed fans a lot.
Reacting to the pictures of Justin and Hailey from the fashion gala, a user commented, "The two look so hot."
Another one wrote, "The most stylish couple."
Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018. (ANI)

