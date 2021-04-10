Justin Bieber holds private concert for students of elementary Los Angeles school

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber held a private mini-concert for students and staff of an elementary Los Angeles school. Justin's wife Hailey also attended the show.



According to TMZ, the Grammy award-winning singer, who is currently basking the praises for his latest song release 'Peaches', was spotted outside a Los Angeles school with his wife on Thursday.

The news was confirmed to the sources on Friday (local time) that the singer wanted to visit his little fans in the school and hold a mini-concert for them. The show was planned in advance for a charity named 'Baby2Baby' which helps children living in poverty.

His performance was all about a few of his latest released songs, including 'Holy'. The 27-year-old singer's wife, Hailey Bieber was also in attendance.

TMZ reported that it was a fun daytime activity for the duo before they headed to hit up the star-studded party in West Hollywood with their close friends Drake, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

Earlier, in the month of March, the spiritual singer was also spotted outside the California State prison in Los Angeles with a pastor to support faith-based programs and spread the good word of God with the prisoners.

The Grammy-winning singer had just released his sixth studio album titled 'Justice' on March 19.

As per Variety, the record debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart last Monday, finally knocking country music star Morgan Wallen from his 11-week reign. 'Peaches', Bieber's fourth single off of 'Justice', also debuted at No. 1 on the song chart.

Overall, 'Justice' debuted with 146,000 album units, and streams for the album totalled at over 138.4 million on March 29. Bieber also released a deluxe version of the album on March 26, which features an extra six songs.

Before 'Justice', Bieber had released 'Changes' on February 14 last year, featuring singles 'Yummy', 'Intentions', and 'Forever'. The album was nominated for the best pop vocal album at the Grammys and served as his return to music since releasing 'Purpose' in 2015. (ANI)

